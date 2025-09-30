TVK leader booked for 'Gen Z' post amid political slugfest over Karur tragedy

A case has been registered against Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna over a social media post calling for Tamil Nadu's "Gen Z" to show resistance against the current government. TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna (R) has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the North Zone Cyber Crime Police Station.(X/@AadhavArjuna)

The post on X, since deleted, was reportedly made less than 48 hours after a stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur killed 41 people.

The case, which was registered at the North Zone Cyber Crime Police Station, charged Arjuna under 47/2025 u/s 192, 196(1)(b), 197(1)(d), 353(1)(b) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, news agency ANI reported.

The screenshot of the deleted post is going viral on social media. It urged the "youth and Gen Z" to unite and create a revolution against the authority.

Arjuna's post in Tamil called for a youth revolution to recover from the police turning "into the foot soldiers of the ruling class like this".

"Just as the youth and Gen Z came together as one and showed resistance against authority by creating a revolution, in the same way here too, the uprising of the youth will take place," he added.

Arjuna further said, "That very uprising will become the foundation for a change in governance and will also stand as the final word against state terrorism. When ruled by ghosts, only scriptures will remain behind!"

The case against the TVK leader comes just hours after party chief, actor-politician Vijay, issued a video message, where he also asked chief minister MK Stalin not to lay hands on his party members and supporters.

Vijay expressed deep anguish over the stampede that occurred at his September 27 rally in Karur, saying that his heart is “only filled with pain”.

Vijay affirmed that his priority at such events is always the safety of the public, who gather in large numbers due to the love and affection they hold for him.

He asserted that he and his party members merely went to their designated venue and spoke there, adding that "we did not do anything". Despite this, Vijay said, cases have been filed against his party leaders, members and supporters.

He asked CM Stalin to do anything to him, but not lay a hand on his people. "CM sir, if you intend to take revenge, do anything to me, but don't lay a hand on them. I will either be at home or at the office, do whatever you want to me," Vijay said.

Meanwhile, ruling DMK's A Raja criticised Vijay, saying that "fleeing implies a guilty conscience".

He questioned why the "popular cinema actor" did not send his second-line leaders and lieutenants to be on the scene of the incident to help the affected people.

“Fleeing from the government itself, what it says is you are admitting your mistakes. You are having a guilty conscience. The entire occurrence occurred because of you. That is your conscience," Raja added.

On Monday, police arrested two TVK functionaries, Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan and Karur town functionary Paun Raj, in connection with the Karur stampede. A court on Tuesday sent Raj to judicial custody till October 14.