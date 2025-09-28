TVK stampede: Actor Vijay’s party moves Madras HC, alleges political conspiracy

Actor turned politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party has moved the Madras high court alleging political conspiracy behind the Karur stampede that killed 39 people during the actor’s political rally on September 27. Visuals from the site of the stampede in Karur district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. (AFP)

TVK sought an independent probe into the matter while mentioning its petition on Sunday before Justice M Dhandapani, requesting an urgent hearing.

The petition filed through the party’s joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, is likely to be heard by the Madurai bench of the Madras high court on Monday.

The plea has alleged “conspiracy” behind the incident and demanded an “impartial probe” by an independent agency, or a court-monitored investigation.

Incidentally, in August this year, when TVK had approached the HC claiming the Tamil Nadu police was imposing unreasonable restrictions on its rallies, including prohibiting pregnant women from participating, the court had cautioned the party and asked it to act responsibly. At the time, the court had also suggested that the police and the state come up with a uniform system, including set conditions for all political parties to hold public rallies.

The court had also said at the time that Vijay, as TVK chief, must ensure safe conduct of events and “set an example” by asking pregnant women and persons with disabilities to stay away from such gatherings.