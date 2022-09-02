'Twin Towers land to be used for...', says Supertech days after demolition

Days after the country's largest demolition of the twin towers in Noida, Supertech Limited on Thursday told news agency ANI that the land of the demolished twin towers will be used for another residential project after getting the due approval from the Noida Authority and consent from the homebuyers of Emerald Court. The twin towers were demolished at 2.30pm on Sunday - ending the nine-year saga.

Chairman and managing director of Supertech RK Arora said that the twin towers - Apex and Ceyane -- are “a part of the Emerald Court Project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida Authority”.

“The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building byelaws. No deviation from the Building Plan was made and the building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority. Now both the towers are demolished and we had paid the demolition cost of ₹17.5 crore to the agencies involved in the demolition as per Supreme Court,” he told ANI.

Arora added that they have refunded 95 percent of the homebuyers of the twin towers. “Remaining five percent of the people who are left - we are either giving them property or returning the money with interest and fully complying with the order of the Supreme Court,” he added.

Ahead of the demolition on Sunday, over 5,000 residents, vehicles, and animals were rescued from the nearby Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village societies. The controlled implosions using 3,700 kilograms of explosives was India's biggest demolition to date.

The demolition of the towers left behind 80,000 metric tonnes of debris - out of which around 55,000 MT is said to settle in the basement. Meanwhile, the rest of the 25,000 MT of debris will be transported out over the next three months by the Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolition officials.

(With inputs from ANI)

