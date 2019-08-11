Two 15-year-old Bengal friends end lives at same time

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:03 IST

Two 15-year-old girls, who were close friends, next-door neighbours and students of class X in a school in a Bengal village, allegedly hanged themselves with dupattas in their rooms at the same time on Friday evening, police said.

The incident happened in an area under Junput coastal police station in East Midnapore district, about 160 km away from Kolkata.

“We are trying to find out what could have triggered the suicides. We are exploring all angles,” said Sanjib Dutta, the officer-in-charge of the police station, on Saturday. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A relative of one of the girls said, “The two were very close friends. We were astonished to find that they ended their lives in the same way at the same time. We are at a loss as to what could have driven them to it.”

According to the police, the girls went to school as usual on Friday morning, wrote their exams, returned home in the afternoon and retired to their own rooms. In the evening, when their family members knocked on their doors and got no response, they broke the locks and apparently found the girls hanging from the ceiling with dupattas.

A police officer said they were exploring the possibility of a same-sex relationship, a love triangle and exam-related stress to identify the trigger for the twin suicides.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 00:04 IST