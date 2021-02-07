IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Two arrested for double murder, injuring 3 kids during robbery in Ghaziabad
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

Two arrested for double murder, injuring 3 kids during robbery in Ghaziabad

  • The Ghaziabad police deployed five teams to trace the suspects who were arrested within a few hours of the murders.
READ FULL STORY
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:12 PM IST

The Ghaziabad police late Saturday night arrested a 35-year-old woman and her 25-year-old friend hours after they allegedly killed a woman and a teenage girl and attempted to murder the woman’s three minor children

The crime was committed at Saraswati Vihar locality under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station area on Saturday night, police said.

The two suspects were identified as Uma Singh, resident of Lal Quarter locality of Ghaziabad, and her friend Mohammad Sonu who is native of Badaun in UP but currently staying in the same locality. The police said that the female suspect is a distant relative of the deceased and she along with her friend hatched a conspiracy to rob the victims.

The two deceased were identified as Dolly Thakur, 32, and Anshu Kumari, 16, who was a tutor of the former’s children.

Uma and Sonu visited Thakur's house at Saraswati Vihar at around 8.30 pm on Saturday. Dolly was in the house with her three minor children while Anshu was teaching them.

She was a resident of the same locality and student of class nine at a private school in Ghaziabad.

“The two suspects entered the house of the victim (Dolly Thakur) where they had tea and then overpowered those present in a room on gunpoint. Suspect Sonu shot Dolly in the abdomen and the 16-year-old tutor in the head. Thereafter, his pistol got jammed and he inflicted severe injuries to Dolly’s three minor children with a knife and grinding stone. Leaving them for dead, both fled the house,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

Thakur’s three children including twin girls, Gauri and Minakshi aged nine years, and her son, Rudra, aged five years, suffered severe injuries inflicted with a knife and grinding stone but survived.

The incident in the house came to light when Dolly’s husband, Mahesh Thakur and her father-in-law returned from their work at around 9.30 pm on Saturday. They run an eatery at Chopla Market in Ghaziabad and had shifted to their new residence at Saraswati Vihar during Diwali last year.

The Ghaziabad police deployed five teams to trace the suspects after Dolly’s family also lodged complaint against unidentified persons for murder, attempt to murder and robbery as cash and jewellery items were also taken away.

“The most important clue was given by one of the two girls who told that ‘Amma’ (grandmother) had visited the house. The children used to call the suspect woman with this name. When we visited her house, she was present and revealed the plot to us,” the SP said.

“Meanwhile, her friend (suspect Sonu) was trying to flee the city and was spotted near Dasna by one of the police teams. He opened fire at police personnel and sustained an injury to his leg when police opened retaliatory fire,” SP said while adding that the case will be fast tracked in court and testimony of children will be of prime importance against the suspects.

Police also recovered the pistol that was allegedly used in the crime and the stolen cash and jewellery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

Two arrested for double murder, injuring 3 kids during robbery in Ghaziabad

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • The Ghaziabad police deployed five teams to trace the suspects who were arrested within a few hours of the murders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
india news

PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:07 PM IST
About 100 to 150 people are feared to have been killed in the flash flood, news agency ANI reported citing Uttarkhand's chief secretary OM Prakash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
india news

Chamoli flood live updates | PM Modi speaks to CM, takes stock of rescue work

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area.
READ FULL STORY
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
india news

Nearly 150 feared killed in Chamoli floods, over 100 missing, say reports

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The labourers were working on a power project when the glacier burst in Chamoli district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.(REUTERS)
The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.(REUTERS)
india news

After US, UK, India third country to inoculate highest number of people

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:27 PM IST
In the United States, 26.5 million Americans had received one or both doses of the vaccines, news agency Bloomberg reported earlier this week. In the UK, more than 8.9 million people have received a first dose of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was speaking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur before leaving for his visit to the poll-bound state of Assam.(HT photo)
The Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was speaking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur before leaving for his visit to the poll-bound state of Assam.(HT photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh CM demands withdrawal of cess on petrol, diesel

ANI, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:14 PM IST
The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur before leaving for his visit to the poll-bound state of Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)
MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Govt shouldn't have 'asked' big personalities to tweet on farmers: Raj Thackeray

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:12 PM IST
"This issue was about the policies of the government and not of the country. It was not a matter related to China or Pakistan. It was a matter of farmers. The Bharat Ratna recipients tweeted on behalf of the government and now they are being trolled," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guwahati: Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a public meeting at Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000084A)(PTI)
Guwahati: Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a public meeting at Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000084A)(PTI)
india news

Manipur CM lauds 'farsighted' Union Budget, thanks PM, Sitharaman

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:09 PM IST
He stated that the budget is the foundation vision document for a new decade that underlines six pillars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Mamata likely to skip inauguration to be attended by PM

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
india news

EU recognises India's strategic role as 'major vaccine producer'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:00 PM IST
India hosted the first India-EU high-level dialogue (HLD) on Friday through virtual mode. The HLD was co-chaired by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and European Commission Executive Vice-President & Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
india news

Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, triggers flash flood

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot to start the rescue operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI)
india news

CM Mamata Banerjee likely to skip inauguration event to be attended by PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:37 PM IST
In a programme scheduled for the evening, PM Modi will inaugurate four key projects from oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors in Haldia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
india news

At Assam rally, PM Modi says 'conspiracy hatched abroad to defame Indian tea'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:27 PM IST
PM Modi launched the 'Asom Mala' project and laid the foundation stones of two medical colleges and hospitals, which are being set up at Biswanath and Charaideo, at a total estimated project cost of over 1100 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions.(AP Photo )
In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions.(AP Photo )
india news

India is third topmost country with highest doses of Covid vaccine administered

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:27 PM IST
In another significant development, the country has reported less than 80 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in nine months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli(@uksdrf/Twitter )
Flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli(@uksdrf/Twitter )
india news

Glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli leads to flash flood, alert sounded

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP