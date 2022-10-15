Home / India News / Two Arunachal Pradesh youths missing from near China border; search operation on

Two Arunachal Pradesh youths missing from near China border; search operation on

india news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 03:00 PM IST

“Their family members lodged missing complaints before the police on October 9. We have contacted the army and our search and rescue operation are underway,” Rike Kamsi, superintendent of police, Anjaw district, said.

The youths identified as Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu.
The youths identified as Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Two youths from Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly gone missing after they went out in search of medicinal plants at a place located near the border with China, news agency ANI reported. The youths, identified as Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu, are residents of Goilang town.

“Their family members lodged missing complaints before the police on October 9. We have contacted the army and our search and rescue operation are underway,” ANI quoted Rike Kamsi, superintendent of police, Anjaw district, as saying.

Tikro and Manyu had left for Chaglagam in Anjaw district on August 19, The Hindu reported. The report added that the family said it has lodged the complaint after searches for the youths went in vain.

“We sought the help of the police as we suspect they may have crossed over to China inadvertently,” a member of the missing Tikro’s family was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“We will submit a report to the state government after examining the witnesses, family members and the villagers living near the border. It is common for the locals to explore forests in search of medicinal herbs,” Kamsi said.

In January, Miran Taron, 17, a native of Zido village in Upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh had gone missing from near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The district authorities said the youth along with others were hunting in the border area between both countries when the incident took place. Later, China's People's Liberation Army handed over the missing boy to the Indian Army.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week. India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
arunachal pradesh china
arunachal pradesh china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out