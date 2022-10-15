Two Arunachal Pradesh youths missing from near China border; search operation on

Two youths from Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly gone missing after they went out in search of medicinal plants at a place located near the border with China, news agency ANI reported. The youths, identified as Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu, are residents of Goilang town.

“Their family members lodged missing complaints before the police on October 9. We have contacted the army and our search and rescue operation are underway,” ANI quoted Rike Kamsi, superintendent of police, Anjaw district, as saying.

Tikro and Manyu had left for Chaglagam in Anjaw district on August 19, The Hindu reported. The report added that the family said it has lodged the complaint after searches for the youths went in vain.

“We sought the help of the police as we suspect they may have crossed over to China inadvertently,” a member of the missing Tikro’s family was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“We will submit a report to the state government after examining the witnesses, family members and the villagers living near the border. It is common for the locals to explore forests in search of medicinal herbs,” Kamsi said.

In January, Miran Taron, 17, a native of Zido village in Upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh had gone missing from near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The district authorities said the youth along with others were hunting in the border area between both countries when the incident took place. Later, China's People's Liberation Army handed over the missing boy to the Indian Army.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week. India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

