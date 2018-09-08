Two boys allegedly sodomised in separate incidents in UP

Two young boys were allegedly sodomised in separate incidents in Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts, police said Saturday.

A six-year-old boy was playing outside his house in Ibrahimpur village in Muzaffarnagar Friday evening when the incident occurred, SHO kuldeep Singh said.

According to a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, a neighbour took him to a nearby place and allegedly sodomised him. The boy sustained injuries and informed his family about it later, the SHO said.

A case was registered against the accused who absconding. The boy was sent for medical examination, the official added.

In the second incident, a seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 23-year-old man at Bidoli village in Shamli district Friday, the police said.

Circle officer Rajesh Tiwari said according to a complaint lodged the boy’s father, he was taken to a tubewell by the accused who then allegedly sodomised him.

The accused, Ajay Kumar, also threatened the boy with dire consequences if he revealed the incident to anyone, the CO said.

