Two Cheetah cubs born at Kuno, Madhya Pradesh CM calls it a ‘Jungle Book’ moment

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced the birth of two cheetah cubs at Kuno National Park, saying the duo have entered the state's 'Jungle Book' and filled it with laughter. Female cheetah Veera gave birth the two cubs in Kuno on Tuesday, February 4. (X/@DrMohanYadav51)

Sharing pictures of the two cheetah cubs on X, Mohan Yadav said, "I am very happy to share this information that the number of cheetahs is constantly increasing in Madhya Pradesh. Today, female cheetah Veera has given birth to 2 cubs, cheetah cubs are welcome on the land of Madhya Pradesh and I send my hearty congratulations to the people of the state on the arrival of these cubs."

He congratulated the officers, doctors, and field staff associated with the project, saying that it is a result of their hard work that Madhya Pradesh is also known as the 'land of cheetahs'.

"With the ever increasing population of cheetahs in the state, tourism in the state is getting a new boost, which is opening new doors for employment," Mohan Yadav added. The CM said the state is always ready for the conservation, promotion, and restoration of all wildlife along with cheetahs.

The successful reintroduction of cheetahs in the Kuno National Park, situated on the banks of the Kuno River in Sheopur district was also depicted in this year's Republic Day tableau of Madhya Pradesh.

Kuno has been idealised as a space for biodiversity and the growing cheetah population.

In December last year, two male cheetahs, Agni and Vayu, were released in the Palpur forest in Kuno National Park on the occasion of International Cheetah Day. The cheetahs were translocated from South Africa in February 2023.

A senior forest official had also said Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh would develop 17,000 sq km cheetah corridor so that cheetahs can move from KNP to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Mandsaur, which is being developed as a second home for Cheetah.