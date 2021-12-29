e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / TWo children among six with new Covid strain

TWo children among six with new Covid strain

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two of the six people in India who were confirmed on Tuesday to have been infected with the new coronavirus variant that originated in the UK are children, a two-year-old girl and a six-year-old girl, reinforcing concerns that the mutation may have made the Sars-Cov-2 more adept at infecting the young, who till now have been less susceptible to the virus.

The new variant of the coronavirus – called VOC-202012/01 – has been established by experts in the UK to be more transmissible and, although it does not seem to cause more severe disease, more cases could mean more number of people who require hospitalisations.

The first clues that these could also have an implication for children were disclosed by authorities in UK. “There is a hint that it has a higher propensity to infect children,” said Neil Ferguson, a professor and infectious disease epidemiologist at Imperial College London and also a member of the UK government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), on December 21.

The variant carries 17 changes from the virus that first began spreading from Wuhan last year, including a change known as N501Y, which enhances the pathogen’s ability to bind to host cells. The virus uses a doorway called ACE-2 receptors through which it enters cells and N501Y is believed to make the spike protein more capable of binding to ACE-2.

Wendy Barclay, also from Nervtag and Imperial College London, said the mutations to the virus appeared to be making it easier to walk through these doorways. “Therefore children are equally susceptible, perhaps, to this virus as adults,” she said, according to BBC.

top news
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In