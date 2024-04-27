 Two CRPF troopers killed, two injured in militant attack in Manipur | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Two CRPF troopers killed, two injured in militant attack in Manipur

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 27, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The militants fired indiscriminately at an India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) camp, Manipur Police said.

In an attack on security forces in strife-torn Manipur, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a militant attack in Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, the state police said.

Security personnel stand guard in front of their armoured vehicle in Imphal, Manipur. (Reuters)
Security personnel stand guard in front of their armoured vehicle in Imphal, Manipur. (Reuters)

Also Read: Bridge on National Highway damaged in IED explosions in Manipur

Two other CRPF troopers were injured in the attack, which targeted an India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area.

“The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targeting the camp. The firing started around 12:30 am and continued till about 2:15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion,” a senior police officer told PTI.

The deceased were identified as sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini, the officer added. The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

Also Read: ‘Won’t allow Manipur to break apart', declares Amit Shah in Imphal

The injured, meanwhile, were identified as inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Hussain; both received splinter injuries.

A massive search operation is underway to nab the perpetrators, according to Manipur Police.

The attack comes at a time when the northeastern state is voting in the ongoing national polls. There are two Lok Sabha constituencies here: Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Also Read: Two killed in Manipur gunfight as hostilities flare afresh

Since May last year, Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the majority Meiteis and tribal Kukis, sparked by a high court order directing the BJP-led state government to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, a proposal that incensed the Kuki community.

The violence has claimed more than 200 lives and displaced at least 50,000 people.

The BJP-led governments at both Centre and state, have come under criticism for failing to rein in the violence. Chief Minister N Biren Singh continues in his post despite repeated calls from the opposition and civil society for his resignation.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Two CRPF troopers killed, two injured in militant attack in Manipur
