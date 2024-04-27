Two CRPF troopers killed, two injured in militant attack in Manipur

In an attack on security forces in strife-torn Manipur, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a militant attack in Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, the state police said. Security personnel stand guard in front of their armoured vehicle in Imphal, Manipur. (Reuters)

Two other CRPF troopers were injured in the attack, which targeted an India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area.

“The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targeting the camp. The firing started around 12:30 am and continued till about 2:15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion,” a senior police officer told PTI.

The deceased were identified as sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini, the officer added. The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

The injured, meanwhile, were identified as inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Hussain; both received splinter injuries.

A massive search operation is underway to nab the perpetrators, according to Manipur Police.

The attack comes at a time when the northeastern state is voting in the ongoing national polls. There are two Lok Sabha constituencies here: Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Since May last year, Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the majority Meiteis and tribal Kukis, sparked by a high court order directing the BJP-led state government to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, a proposal that incensed the Kuki community.

The violence has claimed more than 200 lives and displaced at least 50,000 people.

The BJP-led governments at both Centre and state, have come under criticism for failing to rein in the violence. Chief Minister N Biren Singh continues in his post despite repeated calls from the opposition and civil society for his resignation.

