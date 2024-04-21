ECI orders repoll at 11 booths in two districts of Manipur

The Election Commission of India on Saturday approved re-polling at 11 police stations in five assembly constituencies of Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency (IMPC) that went to polls in the first phase on April 19, officials said. Earlier Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur has forwarded a letter attaching a message from the Returning Officer (RO) for IMPC to ECI. (Reuters)

Repolling in these stations, spread in two districts-Imphal West and Imphal East of the strife-torn state, would be held from 7 am to 5 pm on April 22.

“The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 19, 2024 (Friday) in respect of 11 polling stations of IMPC to be void and appointed April 22, 2024 (Monday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7 am to 5 pm,” says office of the Chief Electoral Officer(CEO)Manipur in a press release on Saturday night.

The polling stations where re-polling will take place include 3/11 Sajeb (A) at Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and 3/21-Khurai Thongam Leikai at S Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), Khurai Thongam Leikai-both in Khurai assembly constituency, 4/43-Bamon Kampu (North-A) at Bamon Kampu Upper Primary School, 4/44-Bamon Kampu (North-B) at Pioneer Academy, 4/45- Bamon Kampu (South West) at Irilbung high school (North Wing), 4/46- Bamon Kampu (South East) at Irilbung high school(South Wing)-all four in Kshetrigao assembly constituency, 5/31-Khongman Zone-V(A) at National Children’s school in Thongju assembly constituency, 10/1-Iroishemba at Iroishemba Upper Primary School (Eastern Wing), 10/6- Iroishemba Mamang Leikai at Iroishemba Upper Primary School(Western Wing), 10/6- Iroishemba Mayai Leikai at Iroishemba Upper Primary School (Middle Wing)-all three in Uripok assembly constituency and 18/22- Khaidem Makha at Khaidem Primary School (Southern Wing) in Konthoujam assembly constituency.

“All the voters of these polling stations are hereby appealed to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise,” the release added.

Earlier Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur has forwarded a letter attaching a message from the Returning Officer (RO) for IMPC to ECI. The RO's message to ECI proposes a fresh poll at six polling stations namely Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School, Khongman Zone(V)A in Imphal East district, Iroisemba Upper Primary School(Eastern Wing), Iroisemba Upper Primary School(Western Wing), Iroisemba Upper Primary School(Middle Wing) and Khaidem Makha-all in Imphal West district.