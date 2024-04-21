 ECI orders repoll at 11 booths in two districts of Manipur | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ECI orders repoll at 11 booths in two districts of Manipur

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 21, 2024 04:41 AM IST

Repolling in these stations, spread in two districts-Imphal West and Imphal East of the strife-torn state, would be held from 7 am to 5 pm on April 22.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday approved re-polling at 11 police stations in five assembly constituencies of Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency (IMPC) that went to polls in the first phase on April 19, officials said.

Earlier Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur has forwarded a letter attaching a message from the Returning Officer (RO) for IMPC to ECI. (Reuters)
Earlier Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur has forwarded a letter attaching a message from the Returning Officer (RO) for IMPC to ECI. (Reuters)

Repolling in these stations, spread in two districts-Imphal West and Imphal East of the strife-torn state, would be held from 7 am to 5 pm on April 22.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 19, 2024 (Friday) in respect of 11 polling stations of IMPC to be void and appointed April 22, 2024 (Monday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7 am to 5 pm,” says office of the Chief Electoral Officer(CEO)Manipur in a press release on Saturday night.

Read Here: Violence, threats to voters, damaged EVMs mark polling in strife-torn Manipur

The polling stations where re-polling will take place include 3/11 Sajeb (A) at Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and 3/21-Khurai Thongam Leikai at S Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), Khurai Thongam Leikai-both in Khurai assembly constituency, 4/43-Bamon Kampu (North-A) at Bamon Kampu Upper Primary School, 4/44-Bamon Kampu (North-B) at Pioneer Academy, 4/45- Bamon Kampu (South West) at Irilbung high school (North Wing), 4/46- Bamon Kampu (South East) at Irilbung high school(South Wing)-all four in Kshetrigao assembly constituency, 5/31-Khongman Zone-V(A) at National Children’s school in Thongju assembly constituency, 10/1-Iroishemba at Iroishemba Upper Primary School (Eastern Wing), 10/6- Iroishemba Mamang Leikai at Iroishemba Upper Primary School(Western Wing), 10/6- Iroishemba Mayai Leikai at Iroishemba Upper Primary School (Middle Wing)-all three in Uripok assembly constituency and 18/22- Khaidem Makha at Khaidem Primary School (Southern Wing) in Konthoujam assembly constituency.

“All the voters of these polling stations are hereby appealed to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise,” the release added.

Earlier Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur has forwarded a letter attaching a message from the Returning Officer (RO) for IMPC to ECI. The RO's message to ECI proposes a fresh poll at six polling stations namely Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School, Khongman Zone(V)A in Imphal East district, Iroisemba Upper Primary School(Eastern Wing), Iroisemba Upper Primary School(Western Wing), Iroisemba Upper Primary School(Middle Wing) and Khaidem Makha-all in Imphal West district.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ECI orders repoll at 11 booths in two districts of Manipur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On