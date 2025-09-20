Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Two daily wage women workers crushed to death by coconut tree in Kerala

PTI
Sept 20, 2025 04:21 pm IST

Two others sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Two women workers were killed after an uprooted coconut tree fell on them at Kunnathukal in nearby Neyyattinkara on Saturday, police said.

For many families, the soaring prices cut deep, altering kitchens and traditions in a state long known as God's Own Country, with reports of mixing cheaper alternatives in place of the increasingly expensive staple, the state's very own, coconut oil.(Unsplash/representational)
The deceased were identified as Vasantha (65) and Chandrika (64), both daily wage earners under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

The incident occurred when the women were resting after lunch during work hours in the village.

“The uprooted tree suddenly fell on them. They were rushed to a hospital with injuries but could not be saved,” police said.

Two others sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to a nearby hospital, they added.

