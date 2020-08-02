e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two-day-old baby dies of Covid-19 in Tripura

Two-day-old baby dies of Covid-19 in Tripura

The baby was born on Thursday at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and her swab sample was collected as her mother was a coronavirus patient.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 17:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Agartala
An official said the two-day-old girl tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed to the disease at the hospital on Saturday, Aug 1, 2020.
An official said the two-day-old girl tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed to the disease at the hospital on Saturday, Aug 1, 2020.(Getty Images/ iStockphoto)
         

A two-day-old baby has died due to Covid-19 in Tripura, becoming the state’s youngest coronavirus fatality, a Health Department official said on Sunday.

The baby was born on Thursday at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and her swab sample was collected as her mother was a coronavirus patient.

“The two-day-old girl tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed to the disease at the hospital on Saturday,” the official said.

A 62-year-old man also died of the disease on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

The patient was admitted to the AGMC on July 31 after he suffered a heart attack.

With these new fatalities, the toll has risen to 23 in the state, he said.

Meanwhile, 253 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the state’s tally to 5,251, the official said.

The maximum of 101 new cases were found in West Tripura district, followed by 39 in Khowai, 38 in Gomati, 32 in North Tripura, 19 in Sepahijala, 11 in Dhalai, 10 in South Tripura and 3 in Unakoti.

According to the official, returnees from other states have contributed to the spurt in the coronavirus cases in Tripura.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,747, while 3,463 people have been cured of the disease.

Eighteen patients have migrated to other states.

tags
top news
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
LIVE: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In