Two fresh CBI FIRs against Jatin Mehta over loan frauds

The Central Bureau of Investigation booked absconding diamantaire Jatin Mehta in two fresh cases pertaining to an alleged loan fraud of over Rs 587.55 crore on complaints from Bank of Maharashtra and Union Bank of India, officials said.

On the basis of complaints from both the banks, the CBI has registered two separate FIRs against him and his company, Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery. The agency has booked the company, its original promoter Mehta, whole time directors Ramesh I Parikh and Ravichandran Ramasamy, independent director Harish Ratilal Mehta and Jordanian national Hathyam Salman Ali Abu Obeidah on the basis of the complaint from Bank of Maharashtra. Both banks were part of a 14-bank consortium that had extended credit facilities worth over ₹4,600 crore to Winsome Diamonds, the officials said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 23:31 IST