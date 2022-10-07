Home / India News / Two groups clashed during Durga idol immersion in Chhattisgarh| Video

Two groups clashed during Durga idol immersion in Chhattisgarh| Video

Updated on Oct 07, 2022 07:11 PM IST

Meanwhile, several cases of drowning during idol visarjan have also been reported across the country. Due to flash floods in the Mal river in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, eight people drowned and around 50 were rescued on Wednesday.

Screengrab of the video of violence from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. (ANI)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Two groups clashed during the immersion of Durga idols in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Thursday. In the over-a-minute video shared by news agency ANI, a mob can be seen pelting stones, damaging vehicles likely meant for the procession with wooden sticks, and destroying lights. The incident reportedly took place in Bilaspur's Sadar Bazar area.

HT independently can't verify the authenticity of the video.

Several people have been injured in the violence and police are investigating the incident. More details are awaited, reported Naidunia.

Meanwhile, several cases of drowning during idol visarjan have also been reported across the country. Due to flash floods in the Mal river in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, eight people drowned and around 50 were rescued on Wednesday. Incidents of drowning were also reported from Uttar Pradesh, where three youths died during Durga idol immersion in the Yamuna river. Six persons drowned in a similar incident in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.

