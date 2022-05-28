Home / India News / Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter: Police
Acting on specific inputs, police and army personnel launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Shitipora Bijbhera area of Anantnag district in Kashmir when the terrorists opened fire at them. The forces fired back, killing the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.
Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in a gun fight with security forces on Saturday in the Shitipora Bijbhera area of Anantnag district in Kashmir, police said. (Imran Nissar)
Published on May 28, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Acting on specific inputs, police and army personnel launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area when the terrorists opened fire at them. The forces fired back, killing the terrorists.

“Two terrorists were killed in the operation, and incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, recovered,” said Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, Kashmir.

The terrorists were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie of Chakwangund, Anantnag, and Yawar Ayub Dar of Dogripora, Awantipora, Kumar said. “They are affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and were involved in several terror crimes,” he said.

Saturday, May 28, 2022
