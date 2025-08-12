Two killed as speeding car rams scooter in Ahmedabad, driver has history of traffic violations

Two men were reportedly killed when their scooter was hit by a speeding car near the Jhansi Ki Rani statue in Ahmedabad’s Nehrunagar area in the early hours of Monday. Two died as a scooter was hit by a speeding car near the Jhansi Ki Rani statue in Ahmedabad’s Nehrunagar area.(Representative image/AP)

The incident occurred around 1.30 AM when the victims identified as Akram Altaf Qureshi (22) and Ashfaq Jafar Ajmeri (35), both residents of Jamalpur, were travelling towards Shivrangini crossroads, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Police said that the car allegedly driven by 20-year-old Rohan Paresh Soni struck their Activa scooter near Ahmedabad's Jhansi Ki Rani BRTS bus stand, according to the report.

“He (Rohan) was driving his car at full speed and in a reckless manner, hitting the Activa and throwing both of them on the road. Akram died on the spot and an injured Ashfaq was also declared dead by the doctor on duty at GMER Sola Civil Hospital at 5.20 AM,” an official of the traffic police reportedly said.

Video footage after the accident showed the scooter mangled beyond recognition. The impact broke the BRTS corridor fence, propelling the two-wheeler and the victims into the gates of the Jhansi Ki Rani bus stand inside the corridor running along Nehrunagar road.

As per the traffic police records, Soni has a history of traffic violations, including over-speeding, driving without documents and confronting police, a report in the Times of India said.

Two killed after Thar hits pedestrians in Delhi

In a separate incident in Delhi, two men in their 30s died after a Mahindra Thar hit them before crashing into an electric pole near Talkatora Stadium in the Chanakyapuri area on Sunday morning.

The accused driver, 27-year-old Ashish Kumar, has been arrested and a blood test is being conducted to determine if he was intoxicated.

One of the deceased was identified as Sujesh Kshetri from Sikkim, while the second victim is yet to be identified. The crash took place around 6.30 am, approximately 300 metres from Gate No. 3 of Talkatora Stadium.

“Preliminary probe suggests the driver lost control of the vehicle after falling asleep. He was taken to Chanakyapuri police station after which he was taken for a medical examination. The driver seemed intoxicated but it’s yet to be ascertained whether it was because of alcohol or drugs, if at all,” an officer told the Hindustan Times, requesting anonymity.Police said an empty liquor bottle was found inside the Uttar Pradesh-registered white Thar.