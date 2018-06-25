Four killed, 3 injured in explosion at scrap shop in Muzaffarnagar

An explosion ripped through a scrap shop in Muzaffarnagar on Monday, killing four people, including two passers-by, and injuring three, police said.

The blast, which took place in the town’s Sarvat Road area, instantly killed Tazim (50) and Shazad (55), who were handling the scrap, a police official said.

The two others, whose identity is still being ascertained, were injured as they were passing by and died at the hospital, Superintendent of Police (City) Ombir Singh said.

Three more people who happened to going past the shop at the time of the explosion were injured and taken to hospital.

The blast took place when some people were breaking scrap in the shop, said Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria.

Police personnel and a fire brigade rushed to the spot to begin rescue operations.

The spot has been sealed and an investigation is underway to identify the material that caused the explosion, police officials said.