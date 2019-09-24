e-paper
3 people killed in IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

india Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:57 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
A truck-tanker was blown off in the IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, September 24, 2019.
A truck-tanker was blown off in the IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, September 24, 2019. (Photo Credit: Chhattisgarh Police)
         

Three people were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Tuesday morning, police said.

“A truck tanker, engaged in some construction work in Raoghat area of Kanker district, was blown off by the IED planted by the Maoists. Three civilians were killed in the attack,” said DM Awasthi, Director General of Police ( DGP ) Chhattisgarh.

The DGP added that after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and a gunfight was on between them and the Maoists.

“Our jawans are fighting with about two dozen of Maoists and the area has been condoned off. The SP Kanker has also reached the spot,” the DGP said adding the more details were yet to come.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 12:34 IST

