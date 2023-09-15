Two killed, one injured after man sets family on fire in Kerala

Kochi: A 38-year-old man and his minor son died and his wife was seriously injured after his father allegedly set them on fire in Kerala’s Thrissur district over a family dispute, police said on Thursday, adding that the accused then tried to die by suicide. Two killed, one sustained injuries as a man sets family on fire in Thrissur district of Kerala. (Representative Image.)

Police said the accused identified as Johnson allegedly poured petrol inside the room in which his son, daughter-in-law, and their child were sleeping and set them on fire late on late Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Joji (38), and his 12-year-old son, while Liji (33) sustained severe burn injuries.

The neighbours noticed the fire and entered the home to douse it. Police said the neighbours found room of Johnson’s son on fire and he lying on floor outside their room, which was bolted from outside.

The incident was reported from Chirakakode under Mannuthy police station limits.

The three were admitted in a private hospital in Ernakulam district by the police. Johnson was admitted in a private hospital in Trissur.

While Joji and his son succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, Liji, who suffered 50 per cent burns, is battling for her life, police said.

A spokesperson at the private hospital said the two dead who had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and were put on the ventilator support but could not survive.

Police said that the condition of Johnson, who also sustained burn injuries, is critical. Police said that he was not in a condition to give any statement.

However, quoting the neighbours the police said that there was some dispute between Johnson and his son and they used to fight regularly. Johnson is a auto-driver and his son was a security guard.

