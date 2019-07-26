Two men arrested for attacking trio with sticks near Sec 53 liquor vend

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting three persons with sticks and a baseball bat

at an ahaata (open drinking place adjacent to liquor vends) in Sector 53.

The police said that the two accused allegedly got into a brawl with the victims over seats in the ahaata.

The accused men — identified as Ankit, 26, and Hitesh, 24,—are residents of Sector 39 and run separate real estate businesses.

They were arrested after a tip-off, the police said, adding that a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station on Thursday.

The incident took place around 11.30pm on July 17 when the victims had gone to the ahaata for dinner.

“I had gone to an ahaata in Sector 53 with my friends Dharanjay and Rohan for dinner around 9pm. Two men came inside and asked us to leave. When we refused, they pushed Rohan who fell down. I asked them to stop but they began abusing us,” Salman, one of the victims, stated in his first information report (FIR).

“Subsequently, we were asked to leave the ahaata. When we came out, the two men beat us with a baseball bat and sticks. When Rohan began screaming for help, both the men threatened to kill us and fled the spot,” Salman said.

Salman, who works as a software engineer with an online food delivery company, added that he and Rohan were hit on the head with the baseball bat and Dharanjay was beaten up with a stick.

According to the police, the victims were rushed to a hospital in Sushant Lok-1.

Rohan was later referred to another hospital in Sector 15. The victims’ condition is said to be stable, police said.

Mangal Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 53 police station, said, “The accused men, who were in an inebriated state, had an argument with the victims. The scuffle took place at the parking spot of the ahaata.”

“The two men were arrested on Thursday. Police are investigating the matter,” the assistant sub-inspector said.

