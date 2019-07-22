Two men beaten up in Bihar’s Saran for allegedly carrying beef

Two men were brutally beaten up by a group late Sunday evening for allegedly carrying beef Bihar’s Saran district, police said.

While police also arrested the two men after rescuing them from the attackers, none of those who assaulted them have been nabbed.

The barbaric incident took place at Parsa of Saran district late Sunday evening when Mohamamd Shamshad and Mohammad Mahtab were on their way to Siwan. Half a dozen men apprehended them and asked to get off the two-wheeler they were riding.

The men allegedly asked them to show the meat they were carrying in the scooter’s storage space. When they resisted, the men allegedly thrashed them. On getting information, local police reached the spot and rescued them. The policemen searched their motorbike at the insistence of the villagers and recovered some meat. The two-wheeler and the meat were taken to police station.

Police said the meat seized from the two-wheeler has been sent to a laboratory for testing and they were trying to identify the people who attacked Shamshad and Mahtab.

In a purported video clip of the incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, the accused can be seen beating up the two men with sticks and rods.

Saran’s superintendent of police Harkishore Rai said an FIR has been lodged against the unidentified accused and raids were on to nab them.

“We are investigating the incident and trying to find out whether the men were cow vigilantes. The incident is being probed from all angles,” Rai said.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint against unidentified persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Parsa police station Kundan Kumar Singh said an FIR was also filed against the two men for carrying beef on the complaint of a villager named Binod Kumar. The two men would be forwarded to judicial custody on Tuesday, Singh said.

Earlier on July 19, three men were lynched in Saran’s Baniyapur area for allegedly trying to steal cattle. Eight people were arrested and sent to jail while five were detained in this connection. .

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 22:08 IST