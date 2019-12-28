e-paper
Home / India News / Two men posing as CBI director arrested in Delhi

Two men posing as CBI director arrested in Delhi

The accused persons, identified as Daksh Aggarwal and Puneet Pareek, official said, had saved a mobile number as that of Shukla and used a software to spoof the landline number of the agency, said the officer.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2019 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The caller allegedly threatened Parecha that CBI had received a complaint against him for blackmailing these companies and demanded case documents.(HT File)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested two persons for posing as its director, R K Shukla, to allegedly threaten senior customs officers with registering a case against them, an official said on Friday.

The accused persons, identified as Daksh Aggarwal and Puneet Pareek, official said, had saved a mobile number as that of Shukla and used a software to spoof the landline number of the agency, said the officer. They were arrested from a four-star hotel where they were staying.

According to the FIR, the central board of indirect taxes and customs (Mumbai) is carrying out an inquiry against three companies, Nemani Steel Pvt Ltd, Sunita Developers Pvt Ltd and Great Town Trading Pvt Ltd.

On December 18, the investigating officer of the case, GST superintendent Haresh Parecha, received a call from a number which popped up on a spam filter screen as that of Shukla, it said.

The caller allegedly threatened Parecha that CBI had received a complaint against him for blackmailing these companies and demanded case documents. The CBI received information that Pareek, on behalf of these three companies, engaged Aggarwal to threaten Parecha. He had promised to pay Aggarwal Rs 30 lakh out of which Rs 2 lakh has been paid , the FIR said.

