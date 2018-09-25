Today in New Delhi, India
Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir’s Baramulla

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bomai area of Sopore town this morning following information about presence of militants in the area.

Sep 25, 2018
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces, army said. (PTI File Photo/Representative image)

Two unidentified militants were on Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bomai area of Sopore town this morning following information about presence of militants in the area, he said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces.

“In retaliatory action, two militants have been killed so far,” the official said, adding that search operation was underway.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras is being ascertained, he said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018

