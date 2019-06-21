Two minor tremors in Pune put residents in a panic

Two low-intensity tremors measuring a magnitude of 4.08 and 3 on the Richter scale have been recorded on June 20 in the Koyna region of Satara district at 7.47 am and 8.27 am, respectively.

People rushed out of their houses and general panic prevailed following the tremors.

However, Satara district administration maintained that both the quakes were of low intensity and there was no damage to life or property.

The earthquake-prone Koyna region is located at a distance of 192 km from Pune. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the first tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 km, while the second one was at a depth of 5 km.

Bhalerao Patil, a villager in the vicinity of the Koyna dam said, “We were in the house when we found the floor shaking and rushed out with my two children, wife and parents. These tremors have been taking place for a long time and we have become used to it.”

Pune-based seismic expert Arun Bapat said, “It positively indicates the release of earthquake energy starting from the first shock and the intensity went significantly lower for the second shock. ”

Meteorologist Manohar Apte, said, “There is a seismic zone due to plate movement which could have triggered the earthquake. Koyna region is prone to shifting techtonic plate movements which cause tremors at regular intervals.”

