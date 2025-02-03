Two more Maoists surrender in separate districts, laud CM’s rehabilitation schemes

Two more Maoists, who had parted ways with the larger group that surrendered on January 8, have laid down their arms before the government, officials familiar with the matter said, adding that they surrendered separately in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts on Saturday and Sunday. Thombattu Lakshmi, a Maoist, surrendered before the police in Udupi district on Sunday. (PTI)

On Sunday, Thombattu Lakshmi, originally from Udupi and an operative from Thomattu in Kundapur, surrendered before Udupi district commissioner K Vidyakumari. Lakshmi had been involved in Maoist activities for several years and had three cases registered against her at the Amasebail and Shankaranarayana police stations. The surrender process took place in the presence of district police superintendent Arun K.

Addressing the media, Vidyakumari assured that the state government’s surrender rehabilitation package would be implemented. “There are three surrender packages—A, B, and C. After a thorough investigation, the police will recommend the appropriate package to the state government. Support for self-employment and rehabilitation will be provided in stages, and we will also recommend fulfilling her demands,” she said.

Explaining her decision, Lakshmi stated, “I voluntarily surrendered after seeing chief minister Siddaramaiah’s surrender policy on television and the opportunities it offers. My native place lacks basic facilities like roads, hospitals, water, and other necessities. These are my demands.”

She further said: “I tried to get in touch with district officials and wanted to surrender after the Karnataka government had announced the surrender protocol and package, but it did not happen for some reason. Now that the surrender committee was formed, my surrender has been facilitated.”

Superintendent of police Arun K said that Lakshmi would undergo a medical examination before being presented in court. “She is facing three cases — a firing case, a pamphlet distribution case, and a criminal intimidation case from 2007-2008. Legal procedures will be followed,” he added.

Shripal, a member of the state’s Naxal rehabilitation committee, said that Lakshmi’s decision was due to the effectiveness of the CM’s surrender policy. “She approached the committee and agreed to resolve her cases legally. Based on her request, the surrender process was initiated,” he said.

Lakshmi was in Andhra Pradesh with her husband and two children before returning to Karnataka to surrender. She was accompanied by her brother Vithal Poojary, family members, and Shripal during the process.

Another Maoist, Kotehonda Ravindra, surrendered in Chikkamagaluru district on Saturday. The 44-year-old, who was living in the forests near Kigga in Sringeri taluk, surrendered before superintendent of police Vikram Amathe and was later taken to deputy commissioner Meena Nagaraj for the formal process.

With these latest surrenders, Karnataka police have now recorded 21 Naxal surrenders in the state. On January 8, six Maoists—Latha Mundaguru, Vanajakshi Balehole, Sundari Kuthluru, Mareppa Aroli, K. Vasanth (Tamil Nadu), and T. N. Jisha (Kerala)—had surrendered in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

These surrenders come after the state government declared Karnataka as “Naxal-free” on January 8. When asked about the new surrenders following this declaration, a senior intelligence officer stated that the two Maoists who surrendered had parted ways with the main unit and were considered inactive.

Ravindra, classified as an “A” category Maoist under the revised surrender policy effective from March 14, 2024, will receive ₹7.5 lakh from the government as part of the rehabilitation package. He will also be eligible for skill training and a monthly financial aid of ₹5,000 if he chooses to participate.

According to police, Ravindra was involved in Maoist activities across Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu and had been underground since 2007. He faces 27 cases, including 13 in Chikkamagaluru. “I have submitted my demands to the government, including the development of roads in our village, land rights for the landless, and the removal of restrictions on collecting forest produce,” he told reporters.