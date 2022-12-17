Two people booked for ink attack on Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil

The Maharashtra police on Saturday booked two people for the ink attack on Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil over his alleged remark on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule. The incident took place on December 10 while Patil was attending a function in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The two accused - identified as NCP functionary Vikas Lole, and Dashrath Patil - have been booked under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1) (B) (statements conducing to public mischief), reported news agency PTI citing officials.

Meanwhile, another person was booked by Kothrud police for allegedly making objectionable comments about Patil on social media. The accused has been charged under relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act (IT) on the basis of an Instagram reel, reported PTI citing an official from the Kothrud police station.

In a video widely circulated on social media since Saturday, a man suddenly came in front of Patil and smeared his face with ink as the minister emerged from a building.

Following the attack, the central government and Pune police stepped up the security for the Maharashtra minister. According to the police, Patil was given police protection by local police station staffers. In addition to that, five crime branch officers have been present alongside to protect him.

Meanwhile, Patil also gave a clarification on his statement. "With due respect, I said that in Maharashtra, schools were started by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule, and Maharshi Karve. When did I criticize Dr. Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule? I said they did not wait for the government's financial aid but they begged (bheek) to start a school," he said.

On the ink attack, he said, “Nothing can happen by splashing ink on my face. Doesn't impact me. I changed my shirt and moved ahead.”

(With inputs from agencies)