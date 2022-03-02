Two realtors shot dead in Telangana, say police

Two realtors were shot dead by unknown miscreants in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened at Karanamguda village of Ibrahimpatnam block at around 6.30 am. The deceased were identified as Srinivas Reddy from Almasguda and Raghavender Reddy from Amberpet, both around 35 years, police added.

The police found that both of them were fired at close range. “While Srinivasa Reddy was found dead on the spot, Raghavender Reddy succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment,” Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said.

The culprits, who fled the spot soon after firing, are yet to be identified. “We are investigating the case,” the police commissioner added.

According to an official in the Ibrahimpatnam police station, some locals spotted a Mahindra Scorpio car on the roadside at Karanamguda village from which blood was oozing out. They noticed a person in an unconscious state in the driver’s seat and immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot.

While the police were shifting the injured person into an ambulance, they also found another person in a pool of blood in the adjacent fields. “Both of them were shifted to the local hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead and another succumbed while undergoing treatment,” the police official said.

Based on the vehicle number and subsequent inquiries, the police identified the deceased. “Both of them sustained bullet injuries below the chest indicating that they were fired at close range,” the police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the police prima facie concluded that the twin murders took place due to disputes in real estate dealings with their rivals. The family members of Raghavender told the police that both the deceased, along with one Matta Reddy, developed a layout in 22 acres at Patelguda village near Ibrahimpatnam, and the land turned out to be a disputed one.

The police said they were questioning some suspects, including Matta Reddy. “We are verifying the CCTV footage near the crime scene to zero in on the accused. We have booked a case of murder and are investigating,” the police said.

