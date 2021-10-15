Two soldiers, including a JCO, killed in counter-terrorist operation in Poonch

Two soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in a firefight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s Poonch district on Thursday, taking the number of Army personnel killed in anti-insurgency operations in the area to seven this week.

A defence ministry spokesperson said the two were critically injured in an ongoing operation in the Nar Khas forest area of Poonch’s Mendhar and later succumbed to their injuries. “Body of the JCO is still lying at the site of encounter and it cannot be retrieved till Army sanitises the area completely,” said the spokesperson. “The soldiers may come under fire from terrorists hiding there.” The spokesperson said the terrorists are likely to be part of the same group that killed five soldiers, including a JCO, in Poonch’s Chamrer forest on Monday.

The casualties on Monday were the worst security forces have suffered in anti-insurgency operations in J&K this year and came days after a series of targeted attacks left seven civilians dead in the region. The security forces suffered significant casualties before this in May 2020 when five personnel, including a Colonel and a Major, were killed in an 18-hour anti-insurgency operation in the Handwara area of Kashmir valley.

The Army has launched a search operation in a forest area between the mountainous border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

An army officer said the loss of seven soldiers within four days clearly shows that infiltration attempts are on and some of them were successful.

There is usually an increase in infiltration attempts in October before the onset of winter leads to the closure of routes taken for them. J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh said in August that infiltration resumed after a brief lull following a renewed truce deal between the India and Pakistani directors general of military operations (DGMOs) in February. He added that terror camps across the border remained intact.

The DGMOs on February 25 announced the two countries agreed to strictly observe the ceasefire along the LoC.