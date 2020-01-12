Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam

india

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 05:08 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday detained a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) along with two militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The militants and the police officer were in a vehicle that belonged to the DSP, when they were arrested in a joint operation of police and Army on the national highway near Mirbazar, an official said on condition of anonymity. The police intercepted his vehicle and arrested two militants and recovered five grenades. “Two AK-47 rifles were recovered in a subsequent raid at the officer’s residence,” the official said. This is the first time when such a senior police officer has been arrested along with the militants. The official also said the police raided the house of the officer in Srinagar.

The arrested militant commander Syed Naveed Baba was one of the most wanted commanders in south Kashmir and according to police he was involved in the killing and attacks on truckers and locals.

Baba joined militancy in 2017 and carried a reward on his head. His posters were also circulated in south Kashmir after the attacks. Hailing from Nazneenpora Shopian, he was an IED expert, according to police. Another militant was identified as Asif Rather.

According to a recent HT report, the government has been warned by security agencies of a possible spike in violence in Jammu and Kashmir after the meeting of the Financial Action Task Force concluded. This summer, at least 700 companies of the paramilitary forces was likely to be positioned in J&K.

Last month, news agency PTI reported, quoting the defence sopkesperson, that a major terror strike was averted with timely detection of a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED was found planted in Keri sector and was later defused by experts, the spokesman had said.