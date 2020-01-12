e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / India News / Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam

According to a recent HT report, the government has been warned by security agencies of a possible spike in violence in Jammu and Kashmir after the meeting of the Financial Action Task Force concluded. This summer, at least 700 companies of the paramilitary forces was likely to be positioned in J&K.

india Updated: Jan 12, 2020 05:08 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Anantnag
The militants and the police officer were in a vehicle that belonged to the DSP, when they were arrested in a joint operation of police and Army on the national highway near Mirbazar
The militants and the police officer were in a vehicle that belonged to the DSP, when they were arrested in a joint operation of police and Army on the national highway near Mirbazar(PTi File Photo/Representative Image)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday detained a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) along with two militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The militants and the police officer were in a vehicle that belonged to the DSP, when they were arrested in a joint operation of police and Army on the national highway near Mirbazar, an official said on condition of anonymity. The police intercepted his vehicle and arrested two militants and recovered five grenades. “Two AK-47 rifles were recovered in a subsequent raid at the officer’s residence,” the official said. This is the first time when such a senior police officer has been arrested along with the militants. The official also said the police raided the house of the officer in Srinagar.

The arrested militant commander Syed Naveed Baba was one of the most wanted commanders in south Kashmir and according to police he was involved in the killing and attacks on truckers and locals.

Baba joined militancy in 2017 and carried a reward on his head. His posters were also circulated in south Kashmir after the attacks. Hailing from Nazneenpora Shopian, he was an IED expert, according to police. Another militant was identified as Asif Rather.

According to a recent HT report, the government has been warned by security agencies of a possible spike in violence in Jammu and Kashmir after the meeting of the Financial Action Task Force concluded. This summer, at least 700 companies of the paramilitary forces was likely to be positioned in J&K.

Last month, news agency PTI reported, quoting the defence sopkesperson, that a major terror strike was averted with timely detection of a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED was found planted in Keri sector and was later defused by experts, the spokesman had said.

tags
top news
‘World is watching’: Trump warns Iran against ‘massacre of peaceful protesters’
‘World is watching’: Trump warns Iran against ‘massacre of peaceful protesters’
Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam
Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam
New body may settle claims if a bank fails
New body may settle claims if a bank fails
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news