Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai

Five people have so far been diagnosed with coronavirus in Maharashtra and the nation-wide figure is 60.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Samples of an elderly couple suspected of carrying coronavirus has been sent to NIV pune for confirmation.
Samples of an elderly couple suspected of carrying coronavirus has been sent to NIV pune for confirmation.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

An elderly couple have tested positive in the preliminary test for coronavirus in Mumbai at civic-run Kasturba Gandhi Hospital. Their final status will be known only after confirmation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

A 70-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife, who are both suspected to be infected, had accompanied a Pune-based couple to Dubai last week. After test reports for the elderly couple were found positive in the preliminary test, the state health department identified forty of their fellow passengers and quarantined them at their respective district-level hospitals.

On Tuesday, six travellers were quarantined in Mumbai out of which four tested negative while the elderly couple tested positive, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“We ran the test at our laboratory in Kasturba Hospital and have found them positive for the virus. We have also identified all their relatives and family members who were in physical contact with them. If they show any symptoms, we will quarantine them too,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner (health), BMC.

Their samples have been sent to NIV for confirmation.

10 people have so far been diagnosed with coronavirus in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday, while the nation-wide figure stands at 60.

top news
