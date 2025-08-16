Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
Two tourists from Delhi killed after being hit by shooting stone in Himachal's Kinnaur

PTI
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 09:32 pm IST

According to police, heavy rainfall in the region triggered a landslide, causing stones to fall on the two. They received severe injuries and died on the spot.

Shimla: Two tourists from Delhi were killed on Saturday when a shooting stone fell on them in Himachal Praddesh's Kinnaur district, following a landslide, police said.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team rescues a pilgrim using the rope-based traverse crossing technique, following a flash flood in the Tangling area along the Kinner Kailash Yatra route, on Wednesday. (ITBP/ANI Photo)(ITBP)
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team rescues a pilgrim using the rope-based traverse crossing technique, following a flash flood in the Tangling area along the Kinner Kailash Yatra route, on Wednesday. (ITBP/ANI Photo)(ITBP)

The incident occurred when Prasheel Baghmare (27) and Rashmi Ram (25) were trekking to the Lord Sri Krishna Temple at Yulla Kanda.

According to police, heavy rainfall in the region triggered a landslide, causing stones to fall on the two. They received severe injuries and died on the spot.

Upon receiving information police teams reached the spot and recovered the bodies after a rescue operation. The bodies were then shifted to the Civil Hospital, Bhawanagar, for post mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kinnaur, Abhishek Shekhar said an investigation is underway.

Follow Us On