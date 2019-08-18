Two village-level BJP leaders killed in separate districts of Bengal

india

Aug 18, 2019

Two village level leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were killed in two districts of West Bengal since Saturday evening.

Dalu Sheikh, a BJP leader at Mirbandh village in the Labhpur area of Birbhum district was killed by unidentified criminals on Saturday evening. Sheikh was attacked with bombs not far from his home. He died on the spot. Local people staged an agitation and stopped the police from taking the body for post mortem examination. The police had to resort to baton charge to bring the situation under control. Sheikh earlier worked for the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

BJP workers alleged that they were attacked at the adjacent Hatia village on Sunday morning when they were passing through the village to hold an agitation outside Labhpur police station.

“There is no such thing as law and order in Bengal, especially in Birbhum district. Our workers are being repeatedly targeted by the Trinamool Congress,” said BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu.

“We have started an investigation. Efforts are on to identify the killers,” an officer at Labhpur police station said. No TMC leader in Birbhum district reacted till Sunday afternoon.

In the second incident, the body of Abdur Kader Mollah was fished out of the Kalnagini river in the Dholaghat area of North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. Local fishermen found the body caught in one of their nets.

“Mollah was missing since Friday. A probe has been initiated,” an officer of the local police station said on condition of anonymity since he is not authorized to talk to the media.

