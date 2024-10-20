Two-wheeler passed by school moments before Delhi blast | Watch

Delhi blast: The CCTV footage of the Delhi blast that rocked Rohini on Sunday morning has gone viral. The video shows a two-wheeler passing through the blast site just minutes before the explosion. New Delhi: Forensic team collects samples from the site where a blast took place.(PTI)

Luckily, no one was injured in the blast. However, the CRPF school's wall and a car were damaged.

The residents of Rohini said the vibrations of the blast were felt hundreds of meters away. The locals also experienced a "chemical-like" smell at the site.

Some people thought it was a firecracker. Others thought an LPG cylinder had exploded.

"It wasn't like a firecracker, the sound was incredibly loud. And for 15-20 minutes, there was just smoke everywhere," said Kiran Sachdeva, a resident of the locality.

Sachdeva, in her 60s, described the blast as an "earthquake-like" shock and said her house was about 200-250 meters away from the site.

Himanshu Kohli, a shopkeeper, said when he heard the blast, he ran towards the spot. He said white smoke filled the air and a strong, chemical-like smell emanated from the site.

"Glass windows and boards were broken. I got scared and returned to my shop," Kohli said.

Anita Singh had just returned from temple when she heard the "very loud explosion".

"I felt the vibrations in my house. It felt like someone's cylinder had exploded nearby. My children's school bus comes here and usually, we stand at this (near the school) gate in the morning. But since today was Sunday, nobody got hurt. I shudder to think about how big a disaster it could have been if it had happened during the weekdays," she said.

Meanwhile, the police believe the blast could have been executed using a crude bomb. Probe agencies have also found a white powder which was used in the preparation of the bomb. They said the white powder could be a mixture of ammonium nitrate and chloride.

"There was a foul smell of chemicals after the blast. Residents and police officials who rushed there also felt the same. Our teams are investigating the entire matter," a senior police officer told PTI.

With inputs from PTI