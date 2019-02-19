U.P. suspends senior IPS officer for controversial interview to news portal

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended an additional director general police (ADGP) Jasvir Singh for making controversial statements in an interview to news portal Huffington Post last month.

The UP police website, however, shows that the senior IPS officer has been under suspension since February 14. Singh, presently posted as ADG (Rules and Manual), had taken action against senior politicians like Yogi Adityanath and Raghuraj Pratap Singh also known as Raja Bhaiya in 2002-03.

Principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar confirmed that the ADG has been suspended for violation of code of conduct for government servants.

“Action was initiated against the ADG for two reasons — for making controversial statements in an interview to a news portal and for his unauthorised absence from duty since February 4. The officer went on leave without getting it sanctioned from competent authorities,” he added.

In an interview to Huffington Post on January 30, the ADG had said that he was given dead-end postings in his career as he tried to hold politicians and ministers accountable.

Alleging that politicians want officers to remain loyal to them, Singh had said: “They want loyalty to political persons. This is totally unconstitutional. If we don’t resist, things won’t change.”

He claimed that he held posts entailing actual police work only for six months and was given postings with little to do in the remaining years of his service.

In 2002, during his 16-day stint as the superintendent of police (SP) of Maharajganj, Singh had initiated proceedings to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against present chief minister and then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath in an old case of violation of prohibitory orders in 1995.

However, the move was later scuttled.

In 2003, during his tenure as the SP of UP police’s food cell, he had accused the then Samajwadi Party minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh of corruption in the multi-crore rupee food scam in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Repeated attempts to contact Singh failed as his mobile phone was switched off. People associated with him said he was on leave and had probably left for his home town in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 18:11 IST