Mumbai, BJP MP Narayan Rane on Sunday slammed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over the party's announcement about contesting the local bodies elections solo, alleging that the latter's strength had diminished. Uddhav's strength has diminished, says Rane on Sena (UBT) announcing to go solo in local body polls

The Shiv Sena on Saturday announced to contest local bodies polls solo, raising a question mark over the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's unity. Party leader Sanjay Raut cited the lack of opportunities for workers of respective parties in an alliance and the right to organisational growth as the considerations for contesting solo.

Raut said the INDIA bloc and MVA alliances — comprising Sena , Congress, and NCP — were meant for the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

Reacting to the development, Rane said, "Uddhav Thackeray once spoke with confidence, but now his strength has diminished. What will happen if they contest alone? The party no longer has the capability. In two and a half years, he has lost what was achieved under Balasaheb Thackeray in 46 years."

The announcement of the Shiv Sena to go solo in local body elections comes amid rumours that the party is softening its criticism of the BJP and Fadnavis' "anything can happen in politics" remark.

Asked about perception of growing closeness between the Sena and BJP, the former union minister said, "I am unaware of it. It feels fine to me. Senior leaders will make a decision on this, and we will accept it."

He also refused to comment on whether the BJP would contest the local body elections independently.

Rane further hit out at Sena MP Raut over his allegation that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was protecting the main accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case and the state government was safeguarding the mafia.

He said, "When the Shiv Sena was in power, who was Raut protecting? Which mafia did he meet? What good deed landed him in prison? He should explain this first. The Shiv Sena lacks credible voices, which is why Raut makes such statements."

Asked about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's alleged displeasure over not getting another term as CM, Rane said, "Shinde did commendable work during his tenure. Since the BJP has more MLAs this time, the chief minister was from the party. Shinde cannot be upset as he is also a politician."

