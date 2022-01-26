'Udhar bhi sab apne hain': Shashi Tharoor's swipe at defections from Congress to BJP

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took an apparent swipe at recent defections to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the latest being RPN Singh, a former minister in the UPA-led government. Posting a quatrain from his official Twitter handle, Tharoor suggested that the BJP now looks familiar as many members have switched over from Congress.

“Everyone is leaving home, Maybe they have some other dreams, Now the other side seems familiar, Now that they are our own (Congress-Yukt BJP!)” Tharoor tweeted in Hindi, taking a jibe at BJP's ‘Congress-mukta Bharat’ campaign.

छोड़कर जा रहे हैं घर अपना

शायद उनके कुछ और सपने हैं

अब उधर भी सब अपना सा है

अब उधर भी तो सभी अपने हैं

(काँग्रेस युक्त भाजपा!) — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 26, 2022

RPN Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hours after resigning from the primary membership of the Congress party. He shared his resignation letter on Twitter stating that he will be starting a new chapter in his political journey.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," the letter stated. "I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, its people and the party."

Singh, who was the Congress party in-charge in Jharkhand, was named as a star campaigner by the party for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections starting next month. Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters, Singh said that Congress has not remained the same and he will “work as a 'karyakarta' towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dreams for India.”

Singh is among several Congressmen, including Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitiin Prasad, minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, to join BJP in recent years. Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh also recently jumped ship saying the UP constituency is no longer a bastion of the grand old party.