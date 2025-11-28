Udupi gears up to welcome PM today: Officials

As Udupi district gears up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival on Friday, district authorities have heightened security measures and are conducting extensive civic preparations to prepare for the visit, officials said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI Photo)

The route along which the PM’s roadshow is scheduled has been lined with buntings and saffron flags, and barricades have been set up to manage the crowds expected to gather for the 20 minute procession.

According to senior district police officers, the security detail is among the most elaborate the coastal temple town has seen. The local force has been strengthened with more than 3,000 personnel, and barricades have been installed in layers— one for security forces, the other for civilians. “Ten superintendents of police, 27 deputy superintendents of police, 49 inspectors, 127 sub- inspectors, 232 assistant sub- inspectors, 1,608 constables and 39 women personnel will be deployed. Six platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police and six Quick Response Teams will also be stationed across Udupi,” said a senior police officer.

Bomb detection teams have scanned the route connecting the helipad and the Math, while dog squads have been inspecting key locations, said the officer, adding that additional surveillance has been put in place at Adi Udupi, the Bannanje city bus stand and the parking area near the Krishna Math. Founded more than 800 years ago by Madhvacharya, it remains one of the region’s most significant spiritual sites.

At the math, elaborate preparations are underway for the PM’s visit.

Paryaya Puttige Math seer Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji said the Prime Minister will participate in the Laksha Kantha Geetha Parayana (100,000 voices chanting the Bhagavad Gita in unison) and inaugurate the newly constructed Suvarna Teertha Mantapa during his visit.

According to the schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Math around noon, he said.

“He will first offer floral tributes to saint-poet Kanakadasa and then unveil the golden covering placed over the Kanakana Kindi,” the seer told reporters.

Modi will be received with a poorana kumbha (traditional honour) welcome and will have the darshan of Lord Sri Krishna, Mukhyaprana Devaru, and the Suvarna Paduke, he added.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and state Minister Bairathi Suresh are expected to attend.Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade will deliver the welcome address, and seers of the Ashta Maths have been invited, said the seer.

For the Prime Minister, Friday marks his first visit to the Sri Krishna Math since assuming office. Taking to X, he wrote on Thursday that he was “honoured” to attend the Laksha Kantha Geetha Parayana.

“This is a special gathering that brings together people from different sections of society for a recital of the Gita. This Matha has a very special significance in our cultural life. Inspired by Sri Madhvacharya, it has been at the forefront of serving society,” added the PM.