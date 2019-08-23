UGC asks varsities to prepare fitness plans

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:58 IST

Students and teachers should walk 10,000 steps while every varsity should form an institutional plan for the ‘Fit India Movement’ on August 29, higher education regulator University Grants Comission (UGC) has told all universities.

In a letter to all varsities, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the ‘Fit India Movement’ on August 29 from the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in Delhi.

It asked varsities to promote fitness activities as part of the movement.

The regulator asked varsities to encourage students and teachers to assemble and watch the event led by the prime minister and take the fitness pledge.

Every person should attempt to walk 10,000 steps on August 29 and follow it up in his or her daily routine.

It also asked all institutions to prepare and implement an institutional fitness plan.

It asked universities to publicise their fitness action plans on their websites and also send them to a portal specially designed by the UGC for the purpose.

According to an HRD ministry official, technical institutions have also been asked to devise similar plans.

