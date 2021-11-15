Home / India News / UGC seeks action against Bihar University VC
  • Sharma’s term as the VC of MGCU ended in February this year after which he was given an extension by the ministry until his successor is appointed, for which the process is on.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 03:56 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to the Union ministry of education to take “appropriate action” on a complaint received against Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU), Motihari, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, for allegedly violating central university norms and the ministry’s directions. Sharma’s term as the VC of MGCU ended in February this year after which he was given an extension by the ministry until his successor is appointed, for which the process is on.

In a communication sent to the ministry on November 10, UGC under secretary (central university) AS Sajwan said, “I am hereby directed to enclose herewith a copy of complaint/representation received through email against the vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU), Motihari, Bihar, and request you to take an appropriate action in the matter as MoE (ministry of education) is the appointing authority and enquiry against a vice-chancellor comes under the purview of the MoE.”

When contacted, Sharma denied all allegations and refused to comment on the matter further. A senior ministry official said, “The ministry will look into the matter and appropriate action will be taken.”

