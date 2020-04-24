UGC to meet next week to decide if varsities should hold exams online

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:37 IST

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has convened a meeting next week to discuss whether universities have the capacity to hold online exams and commence the next academic session, officials aware of the matter said. The higher education regulator will also seek to deliberate on whether it better to start the next academic year and hold exams later at the meeting.

Two key committees submitted their reports on the new academic calendar and on promoting online education ahead of the meeting on Friday amid the Covid-19 pandemic that has prompted a national lockdown to check its spread and led to a closure of educational institutes. Vice-chancellors of Central University of Haryana and Indira Gandhi National Open University, R C Kuhad and Nageshwar Rao, headed the panels.

“The Kuhad committee has examined the option of holding online exams. But keeping the country’s diversity in mind, a one-size-fits-all approach cannot be adopted. Not every university has the capacity to hold online exams. There may be students who can be at a disadvantage also if there are online exams. An assessment of the capacity to conduct online exams has to be carried out. So we are going to deliberate on all these aspects and then recommend the future course of action,” said an official, who did not want to be named.

UGC chairman D P Singh said both reports have been received and will be taken into consideration. “Whatever decision the commission takes, will be conveyed to the universities.”

A member of one of the committees cited the diversity of the country and educational institutions and said the latter will have to take a call but a road map can be suggested.

A UGC official said the next academic session can commence while exams may be held later. “Another option can be to advance summer vacations. The National Testing Agency could also be involved. However, individual circumstances of universities have to be factored in also,” the official said on condition of anonymity.