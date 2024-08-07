Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said beneficiary families of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the state will now receive LPG gas cylinders for ₹500. Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries in Haryana to receive gas cylinders for ₹ 500: CM Saini

This initiative will benefit approximately 46 lakh families with an annual income of less than ₹1.80 lakh, Saini added during his address at a state-level event organised in Jind on the occasion of Hariyali Teej.

Additionally, as part of the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Uphaar Yojana, fortified milk will be provided to schoolgirls aged 14 to 18 for 150 days to combat malnutrition, the chief minister said.

He added that this programme is expected to support around 2.65 lakh adolescent girls, according to an official release.

He also announced an increase in the loan amount for self-employment under the Haryana Matrishakti Udyamita Yojana from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Furthermore, the revolving fund provided to self-help groups for daily needs will be raised from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000, Saini said, adding that the monthly honorarium for Group Sakhi will be increased from ₹150 to ₹500.

"Jind is the historic city of Mata Jayanti Devi, and today is the Teej festival celebrating women, daughters, and sisters," the statement quoted him as saying.

The chief minister extended warm greetings and best wishes to everyone in the state for Teej, a festival symbolising greenery and prosperity.

During the event, he also provided interest-free loans totalling ₹100 crore to empower women in self-help groups .

He outlined the government's goal of providing ₹490 crore in loans to SHGs within this financial year, the release said.

Additionally, Saini recognised 66 women's SHGs, highlighting their growing role as a source of pride and strength for Haryana, it said.

He also awarded ₹38.5 lakh to the top three SHGs in each district, aiming to inspire greater dedication and hard work among other groups, it added.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the launch of the 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' during the Independence Day 2023 celebrations.

He praised the remarkable enthusiasm shown by women eager to step out of traditional roles and become 'Lakhpati Didis'.

The Haryana government aims to make two lakh sisters and daughters 'Lakhpati Didis' through various training programmes, with an initial target of 62,000 in the first phase, Saini said.

