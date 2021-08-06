UK envoy Alex Ellis on a dosa and Kannada overdrive as he meets CM Bommai

With a tweet in Kannada following a meeting with the Karnataka chief minister and seeking some serious advice on how to relish a plate of dosa, a popular delicacy, British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis is making all attempts to reach a wider audience in the country.

Ellis was the first diplomat to be hosted by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and the duo discussed issues of close cooperation between the state and United Kingdom in the education sector and development of infrastructure facilities.

ನಮಸ್ಕಾರ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಅವರೆ 🙏



Delighted to be 1st diplomat received by @BSBommai - much done, much more to do with the @CMofKarnataka on education, research, investment, sustainability, infrastructure and mobility, to harness talent of 🇬🇧 and 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kdvjRDtw32 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021

He said they talked about education, research, investment, sustainability, infrastructure and mobility in a bid to harness talent from India and the United Kingdom. While expressing his pleasure over the invite, Ellis wrote “Namaskara Mukhyamantri Avare” in Kannada, followed by some inputs on their meeting and photo of the same.

Bommai replied in a similar vein and said he had a productive meeting with the British High Commissioner to India. “We had a fruitful discussion on education, research, investment, sustainability, infrastructure, and mobility to harness talent (from the) United Kingdom and India,” the new CM further wrote.

Meanwhile, Ellis agreed to a polling he conducted on whether he should eat dosa with hands or with knife and fork. As he obliged to the advice of a whopping 92 per cent of netizens who said he should eat it with his hands, Ellis again took to the microblogging site to share a clipping of his enjoying dosa along with a tweet in Kannada that read, “Masala Dose! Bombat Guru! Ekdum Mast.”

92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. ✋



ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು👌 | एकदम मस्त 🙌 https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgW pic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021





He later said the UK has moved India from the red to amber list for entering England. The move would ensure those who are fully vaccinated with a dose authorised and administered in the UK, US or Europe would not need to quarantine when arriving in England.