UK MP calls out British media's biased reporting of Ram temple consecration

UK member of parliament Bob Blackman has criticised the British media's biased reporting of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Blackman spoke in the UK parliament on Friday and expressed disappointment over BBC's reporting on the matter which pointed to the destruction of the Babri Masjid. He highlighted that the British media ignored the fact that a temple stood at the disputed site for more than 2000 years before the mosque was built and then razed and that the Indian muslims have been allocated five acres of land to build a mosque in Ayodhya. A glimpse of Ram Lalla idol at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya(ANI)

"Last week in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the Ram Mandir was consecrated. This was of great joy to Hindus across the world as being the birthplace of Lord Ram," said Blackman as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Very sadly, the BBC, in their coverage reported, of course, that this was the site of the destruction of a mosque forgetting the fact that it had been a temple for more than 2000 years before that happened and that the muslims had been allocated a five-acre site on which to erect a mosque adjacent to the town," he said.

Blackman also urged the parliament members to "allow time for a debate in government time on the impartiality of the BBC and its failure to provide a decent record of what is actually going on all over the world."

Ram temple construction was welcomed at the UK parliament

Earlier in January, before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Sanatan Sanstha of UK (SSUK) initiated joyous celebrations to welcome the construction of the Ram Mandir, at the British Parliament. During the celebrations, bhajan was also recited.

Notably, the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The auspicious event was attended by hundreds of VVIPs, sages and top dignitaries. Since the inauguration of the temple, more than a million pilgrims and devotees have already visited the holy site for blessings of Lord Ram Lalla.