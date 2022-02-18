Ukraine crisis: Air India to operate flights on Feb 22, 24 and 26

Tata Group-owned Air India announced on Friday that beginning February 22, it will operate three flights to Ukraine's capital Kyiv, as tensions continue to mount over Russia possibly invading the eastern European nation.

“Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022. Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents. @IndiainUkraine,” the airline said on Twitter.

#FlyAI : Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022



Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents.@IndiainUkraine — Air India (@airindiain) February 18, 2022

However, the former ‘Maharaja’ did not clarify where in India these three flights--one on each date--will take off for Ukraine's Capital.

Air India's announcement came a day after the Ministry of civil aviation, on Thursday, removed restrictions on the number of flights between the two countries; the operations were taking place under an air bubble agreement. The ministry also removed cap on the availability of seats on each flight.

Also on Thursday, the Ministry of external affairs said as of now, there are no ‘immediate plans’ to evacuate Indian citizens living in Ukraine.

“There are no immediate evacuation plans, so there aren’t any special flights,” said Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson.

On February 15, the Indian embassy in Kyiv directed Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is non-essential, to leave temporarily in view of ‘uncertainties of the current situation.’

