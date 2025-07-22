UK's F-35B jet stranded in Kerala for over a month to fly out today: Timeline of events

The UK's F-35B fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on June 14, is set to fly out on Tuesday after undergoing successful repairs. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) secures the Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet after its emergency landing, at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport(CISF - X)

“The fighter jet, after repairs, has been brought out of the hangar and is currently placed in the parking bay of the airport. It has been refueled. The jet will fly out of the airport on Tuesday,” an airport official told HT.

The advanced fighter, valued at over $110 million, was forced to land on June 14 at Thiruvananthapuram airport after developing a technical snag. Since then, the jet has remained grounded at the international airport.

The jet was initially parked at a bay designated for VIP aircraft and was guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Britain's F-35 fighter jet's abrupt India landing - A timeline of events

June 14: The stealth jet, belonging to the Royal Navy and part of the Carrier Strike Group aboard the HMS Prince of Wales, made an emergency landing after reporting low fuel and adverse weather conditions during a routine sortie. The Indian Air Force (IAF) facilitated the safe landing of the jet and later provided refuelling and logistical support.

June 15: The IAF issued a statement, stating that it is “fully aware” of the development and that it facilitated the aircraft for “safety reasons”. Royal Navy technicians from the carrier strike group unsuccessfully attempted to repair the F-35B jet.

June 25: British authorities said that efforts were underway to repair the aircraft and thanked Indian authorities for their support.

June 27: The UK said that the F-35B stealth combat jet will be moved to the local maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for repairs.

July 6: An expert team from the UK arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to repair the British F-35B fighter jet. The team consisted of 21 members, including aviation engineers. Soon after the arrival of the British team, the £85-million jet was towed from the tarmac to a hangar.

July 21: Over a month after it landed at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport in Kerala, airport officials said that the advanced British F-35B fighter jet is set to fly out on July 22 after undergoing successful repairs.