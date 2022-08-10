UKSSSC paper leak: Another accused arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody

The special task force of Uttarakhand police on Wednesday arrested the 14th accused in the Uttarakhand subordinate service selection commission (UKSSSC) question paper leak case, a senior official said.

A resident of Jaspur in Udham Singh Nagar district, Tushar Chauhan was produced in court which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

“Meanwhile, the investigation team will once again call the former exam controller Narayan Singh Dangi, who retired on January 31, for questioning in a day or two,” said senior superintendent of police (STF) Ajay Singh.

Also Read:3 court officials among 13 arrested in Uttarakhand SSSC question paper leak case

Sources said the questioning of the former officials has revealed loopholes throughout the process of the exam and it is being ascertained if the negligence was deliberate and intentional.

On Monday, the STF had quizzed the former official to understand the process of examination but he gave “irrelevant answers”, they stated.

The CCTV footage of the printing and packing process is “missing” as the UKSSSC didn’t ask the printing press for the preservation of the footage and a dummy camera was used to film the printing process, an official said not wishing to be named.

He said they found “sheer negligence” on the part of UKSSSC officials to ensure the question paper remains confidential.

After Kumaon, the STF investigation into the question paper leak case has shifted to Garhwal.

Sources said the role of public representatives from Uttarkashi district in the paper leak has come under the scanner.

After the CM’s intervention, a case in this regard was registered at a police station in Dehradun.