Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Ulhasnagar activist who fought noise pollution allegedly dies by suicide

ByVinay Dalvi
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 05:27 am IST

A 51-year-old Ulhasnagar social worker, known for her legal battles, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday.

Mumbai : A well-known female social worker, aged 51, who fought several battles in court against noise pollution, the use of DJs and firecrackers allegedly died by suicide early on Thursday in Ulhasnagar. The Vithalwadi police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the incident.

Mumbai activist who fought against noise pollution and river pollution found dead.(Representative image/REUTERS)
According to the police, they were informed about the suicide of the activist, who allegedly jumped off the terrace of her seventh-floor building, on Thursday morning.

They said she was an advocate and also a Right to Information (RTI) activist who waged a brave war to stop late-night noise pollution in Ulhasnagar.

The activist also fought for a clean environment and the cleaning of the Waldhuni river, where polluted water from various industries is discharged.

“We are recording the statements of her family members at this moment and are not sure what has happened,” said a police officer. “There is a viral video of her suicide, which was taken by a resident and we are investigating it.”

