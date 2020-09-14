e-paper
Home / India News / Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots

Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots

“Khalid was one of the main conspirators of riots in which 53 persons died and over 400 were injured,” special cell of Delhi Police said after the arrest.

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The former JNU scholar has been questioned twice by the police over the speeches he delivered at the Shaheen Bagh protest site.
The former JNU scholar has been questioned twice by the police over the speeches he delivered at the Shaheen Bagh protest site.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
         

Delhi Police arrested former JNU student Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for instigating the North-East Delhi riots that broke out in February this year.

“Khalid was one of the main conspirators of riots in which 53 persons died and over 400 were injured,” special cell of Delhi Police said after the arrest.

The former JNU scholar has been questioned twice by the police over the speeches he delivered at the Shaheen Bagh protest site. According to the police, Khalid had planned the riots with former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.

On August 3, the suspended AAP councillor had reportedly confessed to his crime and told the police that he was given the task to collect as much glass bottle, petrol, acid, stones as possible during the violence.

