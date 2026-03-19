‘Unacceptable': India says attacks on energy sites 'deeply disturbing' as West Asia conflict escalates
India's statement comes after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.
India, on Thursday, condemned the increase in attacks on energy infrastructure in the Gulf region as the West Asia conflict escalates. India's statement comes after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Kuwait after Israel targeted the South Pars gas field.
“India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region. Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease,” read the official statement issued by the ministry of external affairs.
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The conflict in West Asia escalated gravely after Israel launched an air strike on South Pars, which is Iran's part of the world's largest gas field.
Following this attack, Iran launched retaliatory strikes across the Gulf region. Iran's attacks also come after it called for an evacuation of civilians and others near the energy sites.
As per reports, Iranian aerial attacks caused extensive damage to the world's largest gas plant in Qatar, targeted a refinery in Saudi Arabia, forced the UAE to shut gas facilities and set off fires at two Kuwaiti refineries.
While Iran's attacks on energy sites are not a new escalation, the intensity of the attacks has now increased.
Following Iran's attacks on Gulf regions, a group of Arab and Islamic countries on Thursday issued a strong joint statement condemning the recent missile and drone attacks.
The statement followed a consultative ministerial meeting held in Riyadh on March 18, bringing together foreign ministers from Qatar, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, and the UAE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More