‘Unacceptable': India says attacks on energy sites 'deeply disturbing' as West Asia conflict escalates

Also Read | Why attack on Qatar’s energy infrastructure in Ras Laffan is bad news for India

“India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region. Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease,” read the official statement issued by the ministry of external affairs.

India, on Thursday, condemned the increase in attacks on energy infrastructure in the Gulf region as the West Asia conflict escalates. India's statement comes after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Kuwait after Israel targeted the South Pars gas field.

The conflict in West Asia escalated gravely after Israel launched an air strike on South Pars, which is Iran's part of the world's largest gas field.

Following this attack, Iran launched retaliatory strikes across the Gulf region. Iran's attacks also come after it called for an evacuation of civilians and others near the energy sites.

As per reports, Iranian aerial attacks caused ‌extensive damage to the world's largest gas plant in Qatar, targeted a refinery in Saudi Arabia, forced the UAE to shut gas facilities and set off fires at two Kuwaiti refineries.

While Iran's attacks on energy sites are not a new escalation, the intensity of the attacks has now increased.

Following Iran's attacks on Gulf regions, a group of Arab and Islamic countries on Thursday issued a strong joint statement condemning the recent missile and drone attacks.

The statement followed a consultative ministerial meeting held in Riyadh on March 18, bringing together foreign ministers from Qatar, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, and the UAE.